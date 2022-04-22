West Monroe, LA – (04/22/22)

Plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower and middle 80s. Winds slightly breezy this afternoon as well.

Lows will fall to the lower and middle 60s tonight, as winds stay somewhat breezy and out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Some clouds to start the day as sunshine wins over. Highs will return to the lower and middle 80s with chances for showers 10%. Winds remain breezy out of the south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25mph possible.

A few showers and storms potentially on Sunday, rain chances are at 20%. A cold front will sit just to our northwest early on Monday morning with rainfall expected to follow. The severe threat remains low for Sunday and uncertain, as of now, for Monday.

Temperatures will trend cooler after the front. Highs return the lower and middle 70s.

Another ridge builds in the upper levels for late next week, temperatures rise back to the 80s.