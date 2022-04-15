West Monroe, LA – (04/15/22)

Temperatures will stay warm and mild overnight as lows fall in the mid and upper 60s. Clouds remain as winds stay out of the south. Rain chances overnight are at 10% with some isolated activity.

As a surface boundary slides south, it will allow for thunderstorms to initiate through parts of the weekend. The best way to describe this weekends rainfall is scattered. Not much organization or timing specifics to focus on. Whack-a-mole with thunderstorms.

Late Sunday, the frontal boundary will push through our area and exit. This will give us the last chances for rain for a couple days as well as clear us from the severe potential. That is for late Sunday into very early Monday.

The isolated severe potential remains for both Saturday and Sunday. Here are the Day 2 and Day 3 severe weather outlooks as issued by the Storm Prediction center. The primary concerns is the potential for hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook

