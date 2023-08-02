WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows will struggle to drop into the upper 70s, some locations may hover around the 80 degree mark. Clouds and the chance for any precipitation thin and clear out as the night goes on. Winds will be light, primarily out of the southwest.

Tomorrow, there isn’t much change in the forecast, it’ll be hot. Daytime highs are likely to break 100 degrees in the early afternoon again with heat lingering into the evening hours. The chance for any rain and relief from the heat in the form of rain cooled air is slim. That doesn’t mean zero, rain will just likely appear as isolated pop-up showers and storms in the southern portions of the area due to sea breeze. Heat warnings will continue until tomorrow evening and will likely be extended for another day or so past that.