We were off to a drizzly start today here in the Ark-La-Miss but, as the morning continues, showers are expected to diminish. Clouds will linger for most of the day, clearing later in the evening and completely overnight as high pressure builds in from the west. High temperatures this afternoon are to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. For the majority of the daytime hours, most of the region will reside in the upper 40s. Winds are light out of the north-northeast.

Tonight, clouds eventually clear out of the area and as high pressure builds in from the west along with drier air. Dewpoint temperatures decrease as well meaning our overnight lows have the potential to get quiet chilly. Low temperatures flirt with near freezing temperatures tonight so make sure your four “cold weather P’s” are taken care of. Patchy fog is likely to develop later tonight and early tomorrow morning. The fog coupled with the near freezing temperatures could develop into freezing fog so please use all caution on the roadways.