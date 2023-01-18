WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There is a potential for severe weather today, please make sure you have more than one way to receive watches and warnings.

Today, showers and storms, some of which have the potential to be severe will develop ahead and along a cold front that is set to move through the area. Daytime highs will be much warmer than they typically are for this time of year, we will reach the mid-70s. Breezy conditions will also continue with sustained winds up to 15+ mph and gusts of 30+ mph.

Tonight, overnight lows fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s for a cooler night. The cold front is not expected to stick around for very long, showers and storms should wrap up in the evening ahead of Thursday. It will still be rather windy tonight and tomorrow so secure any loose items that could be easily blown away.