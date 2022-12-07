WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A foggy start to our morning for some of us, others experienced a light rain as they headed off to school and work.

Today’s daytime highs are well above average for this time of year, our high temperatures reaching the the lower end of the 80s. Breezy conditions will continue over the course of the day, sustained winds ranging from 5 mph- 15 mph. Any loose outdoor items you have may want to be brought inside or at least double checked to make sure they are secured.

Tonight, overnight lows fall to a muggy mid 60, some of us may see cooler temperatures thanks to rain cooled air, but that will be for very few of us. Winds are expected to calm slightly overnight leaving us with a light southerly wind.

Over the next seven days, there is a chance of rain every single day, but I’m not completely sold on those rain chances. Just play it safe and keep the rain gear nearby in the back of the car or bookbag for the next few days.