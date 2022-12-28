WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A beautiful start to our morning here in the ArkLaMiss but, these clear skies won’t last for long.

Today’s daytime highs soar to the mid-60s, which will be above average for this time of year. It will also be a breezy day, some areas can experience gusts of upwards to 20+ mph so secure all loose outdoor items. Clouds will start to fill in over the course of the day and later tonight but the chance for rain stays near zero.

As for tonight, overnight lows won’t fall by much, most of us will reside in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rather windy conditions will continue into the overnight hours. Cloud cover may appear to be overcast but rain will not make its return until tomorrow evening.