WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Today we had quite a chilly start to our second day of the new year, most areas had morning low temperatures below freezing. We thaw out this afternoon to the lower 50s, which is still below average for this time of year. Skies are clear this morning but clouds will start to fill in later this afternoon and evening ahead of the showers expected tonight and tomorrow morning.

Tonight, rain moves in very late, close to midnight. Skies later this evening will be mostly cloudy ahead of the showers moving in which will keep low temperatures warm. Overnight lows drop back into the 30s but only the mid to upper 30s. Winds are light out of the northeast until tomorrow morning.