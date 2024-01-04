WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Today started off frosty, frigid, and in some areas foggy but now that the sun is up the fog has cleared and the frost has thawed out. Skies will remain crystal clear throughout the day, high temperatures rebound back into the lower and mid 50s. Winds are light out of the northeast.

Tonight, low temperatures again fall back into the 30s but, will be a bit warmer, only reaching the mid 30s. This is due to the increase in moisture and cloud cover overnight ahead of the upper level system set to impact our area on Friday. Rain stays clear tonight but the rain gear will be a necessity tomorrow.