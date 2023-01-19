WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A beautiful day here in the ArkLaMiss with plenty of sunshine to spare, although quite breezy at times.

Today, highs will only reach the lower end of the 60s, so we’re almost near the average temperature for this time of year. Breezy conditions will continue over the course of the day, with sustained wind speeds of 10-15 MPH as well as gusts up to 25 MPH. Clouds will decrease as the morning goes on, and the chance for rain stays near zero.

Tonight, overnight lows fall to the chilly upper 30s, so it’s cold but not freezing. Winds are expected to calm down overnight and skies stay mostly clear. Rain won’t be back in the picture until Saturday.