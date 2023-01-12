WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Quite the stormy morning we had here in the ArkLaMiss but now that the cold front has made it out of the area, clear skies are ahead.

For today’s forecast, daytime highs occurred earlier in the day than they typically do. After the front pushes out of the area, clouds will start to thin out and sunshine returns. It will still be rather breezy today so keep your hats on tight.

Tonight’s overnight lows fall back to seasonal temperatures, into the mid-30s. Temperatures will be chilly but not quite freezing, breezy conditions will persist overnight making it feel a bit cooler.