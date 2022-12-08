WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A foggy and misty morning today, and rather warm too.

Today, daytime highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, which again are well above the average for this time of year. Rather breezy conditions also continue throughout the day with sustained wind speeds of 5-15 mph, a gust of about 20 mph can’t be ruled out. Rain stays limited, but there is a slight chance for showers to develop overnight.

Speaking of tonight, overnight lows fall to the mid and lower 60s, making for a muggy and humid evening. Winds calm down a bit to just a light southerly breeze. Rain chances return late tonight and may last into early tomorrow morning.

Severe Weather Outlook:

Addressing the severe weather outlook for Tuesday (12/13/22): The highlighted region includes all of the #ArkLaMiss, so all of need to be severe weather ready. A strong storm system will move through the central United States, a cold front, and eventually move into our area. Exact timing is not set in stone yet, but we of course are keeping our eyes on it. With this event, all modes of severe weather (damaging winds, hail, tornadoes) appear possible.

We will continue to update you as more information arises in the next few days.