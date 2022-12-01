WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today is a beautiful day here in the ArkLaMiss, although a bit chilly.

Today, daytime highs only reach into the mid-’50s but will feel a bit cooler due to the breeze. Sustained winds will be ranging from 5-10 mph, but could also gust up to 20 mph. The chance of rain stays near zero for the time being.

Tonight, moisture starts to make its return back into the atmosphere, so overnight lows will be a bit warmer. Now, that doesn’t mean it’ll be warm, things will cool off to the upper end of the ’30s, and frost shouldn’t be an issue tomorrow morning. Again the chance for rain stays near zero overnight. Rain potentially returns Friday and into the weekend.