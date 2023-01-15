WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Another beautiful day here in the ArkLaMiss, but also a rather breezy one.

Tonight, overnight lows will be much warmer than the past two previous nights, only falling to the mid-50s. Breezy conditions will persist overnight so secure any loose items. Clouds will start to really fill in overnight ahead of tomorrow’s rain.

Speaking of tomorrow, scattered showers will mostly occur in the afternoon and evening hours but it wouldn’t hurt to keep the umbrella on your person for most of the day. Daytime highs will skyrocket into the lower 70s, a good 20 degrees warmer than what we typically are for this time of year. Winds will still be a sustained 10-15 mph and gusts can get as strong as 30 mph.