WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A beautiful day here in the ArkLaMiss with the sky for the most part cloud-free and the breeze blowing very slightly.

Tonight, overnight lows fall to freezing and below freezing to make for another chilly night. Make sure you are still taking care of your four P’s: Plants, Pets, Pipes, and People. Winds will stay mostly light out of the southeast tonight and the chance of rain stays near zero.

Tomorrow, a lot of things will change. Winds will kick up to a sustained 10-15 mph with embedded 25+ mph gusts. Moisture returns to the atmosphere thus clouds will fill in over the course of the day. And temperatures quickly jump into the mid and upper 60s after a cool start in the morning. Rain chances stay limited for the most part until Monday afternoon and evening.