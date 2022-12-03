WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Well, it rained this morning, just a little bit though, it was mostly mist.

Tonight, overnight lows fall to the mid to low 40s. For the southern counties of Arkansas you’re in the lower 40s bracket, south of i-20 your in the mid 40s bracket. Rain chances are near zero overnight and winds stay a bit breezy until tomorrow.

Speaking of tomorrow, daytime highs reach the upper 50s and very low end 60s. The same brackets that were mentioned earlier apply to this as well. The chance for rain is there, a very generous 10%. But it’s more likely than not that most of us will stay dry with mostly cloudy conditions much like we experienced today.