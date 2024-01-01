WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Today is shaping up to be a beautiful first day of the new year here in the Ark-La-Miss. Mostly clear skies and below average temperatures will be the main topic of discussion, weather wise. Afternoon high temperatures reach into the upper 40s and lower to mid 50s across the region. Southern Ar. will potentially see cooler temperatures than areas south of the I-20 corridor. Winds pick up later in the day after the cold font interacting with the region fully moves out. Wind speeds range 5-15 mph out of the northeast.

Tonight, winter weather prep will be a necessity, low temperatures at the warmest will be in the upper 20s. Areas north of I-20 have the potential to drop into the mid 20s, which has the possibility to cause a hard freeze and widespread frost. Pipes, Plants, Pets, and People are your four “P’s”, remember them and take care of them.