WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Today, daytime highs this afternoon will reach into the upper 80s, which is almost 10 degrees above the norm for this time of year. Some areas will have the potential to meet/beat record high temperatures. Winds are out of the west and will be slightly calmer than yesterday, calming down completely later this evening. Skies are clear to mostly clear, it’d recommend sunscreen if you have outdoor plans today and this weekend.

Potential temperature records to meet/beat today:

– El Dorado: 91 degrees set in 1978, Monroe: 90 degrees set in 1935