WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Today will start a bit on the cooler side but, daytime highs are expected to warm up all the way to the lower 60s this afternoon. Overall conditions are quiet, winds are light out of the north-northeast. Clouds that populated our skies earlier in the day will thin out and clear slowly later in the afternoon. Chance for rain also diminishes with the cloud cover.

Tonight will be perfect for practicing your winter weather prep, know what your four P’s are and how to keep them safe. They are your Plants, Pets, Pipes, and People. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper 30s with a light breeze out of the northeast.