WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Today, another beautiful day here in the Ark-La-Miss is expected. Mostly clear skies to start our morning but as the day goes on, moisture will start to fill in. That coupled with daytime heating means that clouds and humidity will make their return later in the afternoon. The chance for rain stays rather slim, a very isolated shower or two won’t be a big surprise but it’s unlikely. Winds primarily out of the north-northeast.

Tonight, overnight lows dive down into the lower 60s once more, very few areas could even see the upper 50s briefly. Again, the chance for rain will be slim to none, if you have any outdoor evening plans, the only nuisance will be the residual heat of the day and the sun not setting until after 8 p.m. Winds still pushing out of the north, but they should be fairly light to calm overnight.