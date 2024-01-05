WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Today, widespread rainfall is expected through the day, clearing later in the evening. Estimated rainfall totals currently sit between 1-2 inches, heavier totals reside south of the I-20 corridor. In low lying areas this could lead to localized street/flash flooding, if you see water on the road, do not drive through it. There is a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 4) issued for the southeastern portions of the area for excessive rainfall. Daytime highs only reach into the mid and upper 40s later this afternoon.

Tonight, rain will exit the region later in the evening but the overcast skies are here to stay until Sunday. The atmospheric moisture and cloud cover will keep overnight lows warmer than they have been the past few nights, falling to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds behind the system are light out of the northeast.