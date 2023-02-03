WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Finally the sunshine returns to the ArkLaMiss! Enjoy a day with slightly breezy conditions and very few clouds.

Today, daytime highs will be a bit warmer than yesterday, most of the area reaching the very lower end of the 50s. Breezy conditions will continue for some of the day, they will start to calm down later this afternoon and evening. The chance for rain is obviously zero.

Tonight, overnight low plummet to the upper 20s. Make sure your plants and pets are inside and you drip your pipes. Winds will calm down slightly and clear skies will make a great night for stargazing.