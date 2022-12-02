WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

A much warmer day is expected here in the ArkLaMiss, with daytime highs reaching the lower 70s, which is well above average for this time of year. Rain during the day stays limited if any occurs at all it’ll be a light shower for our northern counties in southern Arkansas.

Tonight, overnight lows fall to the lower 60s, so there is not that much of a temperature change, maybe 9-10 degrees at most. Moisture has already returned to the atmosphere but could start to be used by the approaching cold front that is set to push through Saturday morning.

Rain chances stick around for the next seven days but the rain itself is not that impressive and stays central to i-20 and above. I would just keep the rain gear in the back of your car just in case of a pop-up shower in the afternoon.