Summer Weather 101 – Wildfire Prevention





WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/08/19)

This week in Summer Weather 101, we are talking about wildfires and how to prevent them.

Wildfires can quickly spread if we are not careful. In fact 85% of wildfires are caused by humans. These can start if cigarettes are not properly disposed of, if campfires are not completely extinguished, or if there is outdoor burning in areas that are experiencing drought conditions.

Nature can cause wildfires too, especially lightning. Lightning, as we know, is electricity and very hot (hotter than the surface of the sun). It can cause a spark that could lead to a fire, and if the winds are strong, it won’t take long for the fire to spread.

So how can we prevent wildfires?

-Remember to completely extinguish any campfires. This includes the leftover embers, which could get picked up by the wind and land in a dry area.

-Avoid outdoor burning if your city/state is under bad drought conditions. Always be sure to check if there is a burn ban in your city in these circumstances.

-NEVER play with matches or lighters. One mishandled use of a match or lighter can cause a fire to start. Be sure to keep these out of the reach of children.

-If you spot a wildfire, call 911 right away! The quicker the fire can get contained, the better. We saw what last year’s California wildfires did and the damage it brought for numerous people.

As Smokey the Bear says, “Only you can prevent forest fire.”