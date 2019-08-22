Summer Weather 101 – Sun Protection Factor (SPF)





WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/22/19) Today in Summer Weather 101, we are talking about SPF, which stands for Sun Protection Factor. SPF is a relative measure of how long a sunscreen will protect you from Ultraviolet B Rays (UVB). The amount of coverage can be found on bottles of sunscreen.

For example: If you wear apply a sunscreen with SPF 30, this means that it will take 30 times longer for you to receive a sunburn than someone who doesn’t wear sunscreen.

When determining which sunscreen to wear, there really isn’t a definite answer. The sunscreen with higher SPF will provide longer coverage.

If you are only going to be outside for a brief activity (such as walking your dog or taking a walk around the block), SPF 15 will be enough.

If you plan on being outdoors for a longer period of time (such as a pool party or doing some yard work), it is recommended to wear a sunscreen with a higher SPF.

And remember, re-applying every 2 hours will help prevent you from earning a sunburn or receiving damage to your skin.