Summer Weather 101 – Car Safety In Heat







WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/25/19)

This week in Summer Weather 101, we are talking about why you should never leave kids or pets inside a locked vehicle when it gets hot outside. Many people already know how important this is, but every year, we still hear about children or pets dying from heatstroke for being left in a hot car.

The first graph gives you an idea of how hot the vehicle will get over periods of time. Let’s say the air temperature is 95. It will only take 10 minutes for the inside of the vehicle to get up to 114. After an hour, temperatures inside the car could get up to a sweltering 130 or higher.

There is a theory saying that if you leave the windows cracked to allow air to flow through, then this is okay. While in a way, this could be true, it is still not safe. If the air temperature is 92 outside, after 10 minutes the car can heat up to 105, even with the windows cracked open.

Over the past 20 years, the number of children who have died from heatstroke from being left in a hot vehicle ranges anywhere between 20-60. Last year (2018) marked the highest number of vehicle heat related deaths in recent years. So far (as of July 12th, 2019) there have been 21 children who have died in a hot vehicle.

Remember to look before you lock!