SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As severe weather rolls through the area Thursday night, stay up to date on road closures, storm damage and power outages here.

Stay up to date on our severe weather coverage on our app.

Northwest Louisiana

These areas are experiencing power outages:

Southeast Shreveport area (Broadmoor, Ellerbe, Youree Dr.) – 6,552 reported outages

A damaged house in South Shreveport. (Source: Nancy Cook)

A damaged Valero store on Youree Dr. (Source: Brittney Hartsell)

East Texas

We want to see your photos and videos of the storm damage throughout the ArkLaTex. Email us at news@ktalnews.com.