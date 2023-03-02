SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As severe weather rolls through the area Thursday night, stay up to date on road closures, storm damage and power outages here.
Stay up to date on our severe weather coverage on our app.
Tornado Watch / Road Closure / Power Outage
Northwest Louisiana
These areas are experiencing power outages:
- Southeast Shreveport area (Broadmoor, Ellerbe, Youree Dr.) – 6,552 reported outages
East Texas
We want to see your photos and videos of the storm damage throughout the ArkLaTex. Email us at news@ktalnews.com.