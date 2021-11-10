Showers, storms make brief Thursday return to the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. — (11/10/2021) A series of cold fronts will bring numerous changes to the ArkLaMiss weather forecast over the next few days, starting with showers and storms across much of the region Thursday morning.

An upper-level low pressure system centered over southern Canada is responsible for a series of frontal passages, starting with a front that will bring showers and storms to the region early Thursday. While severe weather is possible, the majority of that threat is likely to remain to our west. Nevertheless, a line of storms will enter the ArkLaMiss early tomorrow morning, continuing westward through daybreak, before exiting along the Mississippi River by late Thursday morning. Some storms could produce some gusty winds, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures will stay quite mild through the day on Thursday, with skies clearing quickly in the afternoon. A second cold front will move through the area late Friday, bringing much cooler air for Saturday. In general, temperatures will flip-flop back and forth between another front early next week.

After the rain exits Thursday morning, another prolonged dry pattern appears likely for most of the region. Moderate drought conditions could be exacerbated by the lack of widespread, significant rain over the next two weeks.