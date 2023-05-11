WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Severe weather has been firing up around the midwestern United States and the ArkLaMiss overnight into Thursday morning. Though the potential was quite low for tornadic development last night, tornado warnings were still issued for areas in the ArkLaMiss. It was a stark reminder that even when certain severe modes are low in probability, they are still worth preparing for. In this morning’s severe weather update Meteorologists Trey Tonnessen and Chase Ward track our next round of storms and explain the overall setup for severe weather this week.