SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: The latest on Wednesday’s severe weather potential

WEST MONROE, LA (03/16/21) 5:00 P.M. Update: Our first round of severe weather is already ongoing across the ArkLaMiss this evening. We have already seen one lone severe storm so far, and this storm has been producing damaging hail and gusty winds.\

Heading into tonight, the risk of severe weather remains, as our atmosphere continues to destabilize. We have a Slight (2/5) risk of severe weather that covers much of the ArkLaMiss through the night. Storms this evening will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and possibly an isolated tornado.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook for Tuesday Evening, 3/16/21

Our severe weather threat really ramps up heading into our Wednesday. A compact, but potent storm system will roll through the South through Wednesday. This system will have plenty of ingredients to work with, so the potential for significant severe weather is possible. Storms will be capable of producing all modes of severe weather, including damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, some of which could be significant.

All of the ArkLaMiss is at at least an Enhanced (3/5) risk for tomorrow, with the northeastern quarter of the ArkLaMiss under a Moderate (4/5).

Storm Prediction Center Outlook for Wednesday, 3/17/21

Now is the time to plan and prepare as best as possible for these hazards. Know where to take shelter when a warning is issued, and know where you’re located on the map. Keep a severe weather kit handy that includes a change of clothes, food, water, medication, batteries and flashlights, even a whistle is not a bad idea to have. Make sure to have multiple ways of receiving warnings and alerts. We will continue to update you on the latest updates.