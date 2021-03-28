Severe Weather Recap: A look at Saturday’s severe weather in the ArkLaMiss



















WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Severe storms moved through parts of the ArkLaMiss Saturday evening, spawning multiple Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm warnings. While much of the ArkLaMiss saw showers and storms, the brunt of the severe weather occurred in southern Arkansas, where some damage was reported.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, a handful of damage reports have come in from 3 of our counties; Ouachita, Calhoun and Drew.

In Ouachita county, damaging winds and hail were reported in Stephens. “Trees and power lines blown down near Stephens. Delayed report, time estimated from radar.” – NWS Little Rock. This also includes a report of 0.3 inch diameter hail.

In Calhoun county, damaging winds and large hail were also reported in Woodberry. “Trees down near the town of Woodberry. Large hail of at least one inch also occurred at this time. Delayed report, time estimated from radar.” – NWS Little Rock.

In Drew county, an EF-2 tornado containing 115 MPH winds, as well as damaging straight line winds were reported north of Monticello. “This tornado started just southwest of the intersection

of US-425 and State HWY 35 off of Kays Lane where some tree limbs were snapped or trees uprooted. Damage to roofs was also noted in this neighborhood. The most significant damage was on the East side of US-425, where multiple construction company trucks were tossed into a field. The tornado continued northeast uprooting additional trees, then lifting near the intersection of Rose Hill Cutoff Road and state HWY 83. This tornado was an EF-2.” – NWS Little Rock. For the damaging winds, they report “Per the Drew County Emergency Manager, several trucks parked at a business North of Monticello were blown into a field. Across the street, roof and tree damage occurred at a housing complex, time estimated from radar.”

The National Weather Service will continue to survey other areas of damage, and additional reports could be made in the next several days.