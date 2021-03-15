Severe Weather Preparedness: What you need to know before Wednesday

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Wednesday could be a busy day of severe weather across the ArkLaMiss. Here are some tips you need to know before the storm.

The first is knowing where you are on the map. Watches and warnings are issued by county and parish, so knowing where you are on the map can help give you extra seconds or even minutes to get to safety.

Then there’s knowing the difference between a watch and a warning. For a watch, the name gives it away. Watches are issued hours before storms develop, and this is your heads up that conditions are coming together for severe storms and tornadoes. For a warning, this means a storm is ongoing and is either producing, or close to producing severe weather. Typically, this means you have minutes, or even seconds to get to shelter.

Speaking of taking shelter, know where to take shelter once a warning is issued.in a home or sturdy building, a basement or safe room is the best option. Many residents in the ArkLaMiss do not have basements, so an interior room on the bottom floor away from windows is recommended. If you do not live in a sturdy building, try to move to one prior to a warning being issued. If you cannot do that, try to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible. Keep a severe weather kit close by that includes a helmet, change of clothes and emergency supplies, such as food, water, and medications.

If warnings are issued and you’re away from a sturdy shelter, it’s also encouraged to not park under bridges and overpasses to avoid hail or tornadoes. Residents should also avoid taking shelter in ditches due to flooding

Having multiple ways to receive weather alerts is also key. There are several ways you can receive weather alerts.

One way is by tuning into NBC 10/FOX 14 as Meteorologists cut in on air. If you lose TV signal or power, weather apps are another helpful resource This includes our KTVE/KARD Weather App, as well as the National Weather Service. Also use a NOAA Weather Radio, which can also be found online.

You can also get your family prepared by making a game plan with the help of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Get a Game Plan website.