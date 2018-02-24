Severe Weather Potential Saturday February 24th

As of 10:35 AM:

We are expecting severe weather across the entire ArkLaMiss today. We are expecting all threats to be possible for this afternoon through the overnight hours. Flash flooding is almost a guarantee since we have seen rain all week and we are expecting more rain from this system.

Isolated tornadoes are possible embedded within discrete cells, meaning any tornadoes will be isolated and small. This is mostly for southern Arkansas, but folks along the I-20 corridor could potentially see this as well.

Hail is not completely out of the question but the best areas for hail will be east Texas and western Louisiana over Shreveport. With gusty winds possible, we could see hail carried over long distances as well.



Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern with storms as they move into our region by afternoon. Severe thunderstorms could produce damaging winds that could produce as much damage as a tornado. Uprooted trees could become a higher concern given the saturated grounds from this week’s rainfall.

Timing: we are expecting this from the early afternoon hours through around midnight. Please have various ways of getting information out for today.