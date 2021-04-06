Severe weather potential returns to ArkLaMiss Wednesday

WEST MONROE, La. — (4/6/2021) A potent upper-level storm disturbance and accompanying cold front will bring severe weather potential back to the ArkLaMiss tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather (damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes) will be possible.

Severe Storm Outlook for Wednesday/Early Thursday [Storm Prediction Center]

Overnight, a potent mid-level disturbance will dive southeastward out of the Intermountain West. A cold front will extend through much of the southern United States, and advance eastward through the afternoon and evening. Storm potential will likely be limited by a capping inversion and overcast skies to start the day; however, the environment is likely to become more favorable for strong to severe storms as the cold front moves in from the west by early afternoon.

Possible Storm Arrival Times for Wednesday (Times are approximate)

Enhanced wind shear values should be able to compensate slightly for limited (but sufficient) instability. The severe threat is likely to end quickly from northwest to southeast before midnight on Thursday.

All ArkLaMiss residents should prepare for severe storm potential tomorrow afternoon and evening. Review your severe weather plan with your family, and be ready to use it if a warning is issued for your area. Stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions through the day tomorrow.