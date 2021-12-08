Severe Weather Potential – Late Friday Night/Early Saturday

Evening Forecast – Wednesday, December 8th

West Monroe, LA – (12/08/21)

Temperatures this afternoon near average into the lower 60s and upper 50s under mostly clear skies. Warming trend will continue into this evening as winds return out of the southeast. This will allow for the return of moisture and cloud cover, both keeping overnight temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

Even with some of the cloud cover present tomorrow, temperatures still look to warm into the lower 70s. The pesky low clouds may pose some issues for our warm up, but warm nonetheless.

The theme for Thursday and Friday is the robust return of moist, present cloud cover, and above average temperatures. This is all thanks to the shift of surface winds from the east to back out of the south and southeast. Rain chances present with some light showers possible.

—Severe Weather Discussion—

Once we transition into the late evening hours on Friday into the early morning hours on Saturday, we anticipate the arrival of a cold front. The cold front arrival currently brings severe weather potential back to the Arklamiss. As it currently stands, we are under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) and a marginal risk (level 1 of 5), issued by the National Weather Service. The threats we are concerned with are severe storms with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Pockets of hail and heavy rain can’t be ruled out either.

This is still a couple of days out, so we will get more fine tuned details over the next couple of days. We will of course keep you updated.