Severe Weather Potential – Late Friday/Early Saturday

Evening Forecast – Thursday, December 9th

Temperatures this afternoon above average for most with the presence of ample cloud cover. There are a couple of noticeable differences in the atmosphere today compared to yesterday. One difference being the loud return in moisture with dewpoints increasing from the lower 40s to mid 60s. The other difference, the vast presence of cloud cover filling in from the south.

Temperatures this evening will see the low to mid 60s because of the increase in moisture. Daytime highs tomorrow still seeing the mid to upper end of the 70s with clouds present once again.

***Severe Discussion***

The threat for severe weather returns to the Arklamiss late into the evening on Friday into early Saturday morning. As it stands, areas in Southern Arkansas are under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) while the rest of the Arklamiss under a slight risk (level 2 of 5).

The threats we are concerned with include potential for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, areas of hail, and heavy rainfall.

Again, the timing for this event is in the late Friday to early Saturday morning. We will have you covered throughout the day tomorrow and through this threat.