West Monroe, LA – (12/10/21)

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes threaten the Arklamiss tonight. The forecast has severe weather potential for tonight into the early morning hours tomorrow. With an approaching cold front, above average/record temperatures, an abundance of moisture, and a favorable wind environment, the atmosphere is looking to bring severe weather.

