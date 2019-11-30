STAY WEATHER AWARE: Severe Weather Potential For Saturday

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/30/19)

10:30 AM Update: The cold front is on track with the forecast. Right now a line of showers and thunderstorms are located in Eastern Texas and moving east.

At this time no watches have been issued for the ArkLaMiss, but we are still under a slight risk for severe weather for this afternoon. Primary concerns will once again be strong winds with damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and an isolated chance for tornadoes.

Make sure you are stay weather aware if you will out and about.

