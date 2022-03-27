Severe weather is likely for the ArkLaMiss with a storm system set for Wednesday of this week. Details are still somewhat unclear, but here is what we know so far.

What? :

Showers and thunderstorms, some likely severe. Heavy downpours, hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes all remain possible.

Here is the severe thunderstorm outlook for Day 4 (Wednesday). Understand that this map is simply indicating areas of severe weather potential. The light area in yellow represents severe potential while the darker tan is showing an area of higher confidence for severe potential.





When? :

Wednesday is the area of concern. Timing on Wednesday is still somewhat unclear. As of now, timing looks to favor mid morning through portions of the afternoon. Here is a snapshot of a low-resolution image of future tracker.

How? :

Our area dealt with severe potential last week, but most of the area had good fortune with little severe activity.

Here is how this event differs from the last. As of now.

Timing – As of now, this front looks to push through later in the morning/afternoon. Meaning, we will have more sunshine and thus more energy for thunderstorms to work with. Severe potential increases as the sun rises. Upper Level Pattern – The last system moved rather slowly through the area, limiting some severe potential. Slower moving systems allow for more rainfall and can have more limited severe potential. As of now, this storm system looks to move a bit more quickly. Which could aid severe potential.

As we move into the early parts of next week, details will be a bit more clear. Make sure to have a severe weather plan and that your severe weather kit is prepared. Also, reminder to have a way of receiving severe weather alerts. Download the KTVE/KARD weather app in the App Store and Google Play. More updates to come early this week!