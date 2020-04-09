Severe weather likely for Easter weekend

WEST MONROE, La. — (4/9/2020) A vigorous upper-level disturbance will fuel widespread severe weather threats for much of the southern United States through Easter weekend. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain will likely stretch from eastern Texas through much of the Gulf coast region starting Saturday afternoon through Easter Sunday.

Areas of potential severe weather this weekend (Saturday-Sunday)

While many details regarding the severe threat remain unclear, the overall set-up for severe storms is favorable. The actual timing of this weekend’s system is most questionable aspect of the forecast, and this will be a determining factor in the risks for the ArkLaMiss. Severe weather parameters become more favorable through the day on Sunday, if the upper disturbance is delayed in entering our region.

Regardless, residents need to remain up-to-date on the latest forecast information through the upcoming weekend. Review your severe weather plan with your family, and be prepared to use it in the event of severe weather watches and warnings.

As mentioned before, the arrival time of storms in our area remains unclear; however, severe storms may be possible for much of the area during the time of typical Easter Sunday services. While many services are being held online (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), church officials are urged to monitor weather forecasts to take the best course of action for their church families.

Download the KTVE/KARD Baron Weather app available on iTunes and/or Google Play. Stay up to date with the latest information, and check back for updates as we approach this weekend’s severe threat.