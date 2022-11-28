West Monroe, LA – (11/28/22)

Severe storm potential returns to the ArkLaMiss tomorrow afternoon and through the evening. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop through the early afternoon and continue until Late Tuesday night. Any storms that develop, will have the potential to go severe.

Damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes will be possible with severe storms. Many computer models develop storms around 12 noon and continue until just after midnight. Below, you will find a computer model simulation for scattered storm development as well as the severe risk level. The computer model snapshot will give you an idea of how things could look tomorrow. The risk for our area is primarily a level 3 of 5 and level 4 of 5.

There is a wide range of outcomes for tomorrow. Regardless of details, you need to have a way of receiving severe weather alerts. We of course want the severe weather to avoid our area, but we need to stay weather aware!