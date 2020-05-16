SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE: Tornado warnings in ArkLaMiss allowed to expire

UPDATE: All of the tornado warnings in the ArkLaMiss have been allowed to expire.

UPDATE: The National Weather Service office in Shreveport has updated the Tornado Warning issued previously for Union and Columbia counties in Arkansas.

The warning will remain in effect for both Union and Columbia counties until 6 PM. Claiborne Parish in Louisiana has been removed from the warning.

UPDATE: The National Weather Service office in Shreveport has issued a Tornado Warning for the following areas:

Southwestern Union County

Southeastern Columbia County

North central Claiborne Parish

The warning lasts until 6 PM.

A Tornado Warning for portions of Columbia County, Arkansas was issued by the National Weather Service Office in Shreveport.

The warning lasts until 5:30 PM.