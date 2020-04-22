Severe Weather Coverage for April 22, 2020

WEST MONROE, LA (04/22/20) Happy Wednesday! So far we've had a crumby weather day across the ArkLaMiss, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Some have occasionally been severe, but otherwise storms have remained calm.

A new Tornado Watch has been issued to fill in more of the ArkLaMiss through the remainder of the evening. This watch includes Claiborne, Union, Bienville, Lincoln, Ouachita, Jackson, Winn, Caldwell, Grant and La Salle parishes until midnight tonight.