West Monroe, LA – (03/23/23)

Tonight

Humid and windy conditions overnight will keep low temperatures fairly warm, in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies remain overnight and into daybreak tomorrow.

Tomorrow – *Severe Storms Likely*

Friday is expected to remain initially quiet, with clouds and periods of sun through the morning and into the afternoon. A few hours after midday, storms are expected to develop and mature, with severe storms possible with any storm development. Rain chances are at 50%, this is to account for the scattered nature of rainfall. Some will see storms, some won’t. Some will see severe storms, others won’t. Those that do see storms, will need to remain vigilant.

Tornadoes (some strong), damaging winds, and hail will all be possible with severe storms. It is imperative to have a way of receiving severe weather alerts. Receiving timely alerts can be life saving, don’t underestimate their effectiveness.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk (level 4 of 5) for strong to severe storms for our area. Regardless of risk area, the ArkLaMiss as a whole needs to stay weather aware.