Severe storms could spawn tornadoes in the South on Thursday

ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters are predicting another outbreak of severe storms in several southern states, with the potential for strong tornadoes that carve up the ground for miles.

The national Storm Prediction Center says the greatest threat Thursday will be focused on parts of Mississippi, Alabama and west Tennessee.

East Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana are also at risk. Storms are also possible in Georgia and Kentucky.

Forecasters expect the worst weather in a region that includes Jackson, Mississippi; and the Alabama cities of Birmingham, Huntsville, and Tuscaloosa.