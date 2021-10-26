Severe storm potential returns to the ArkLaMiss on Wednesday

WEST MONROE, La. — (10/26/2021) After a quiet start to the Fall season, a powerful storm system will sweep through the central United States tomorrow, bringing the threat for severe storms to much of the Gulf coast.

An upper level trough of low pressure will push a deepening surface low and attendant cold front into the ArkLaMiss late tomorrow morning. Widespread showers and storms are expected ahead of the front. While instability near the surface may be somewhat limited, strong to severe storms will be possible for much of the area. The greatest threat is likely to materialize in areas along and south of I-20. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible.

Day 2 Convective Outlook [Storm Prediction Center]

Storms are likely to accelerate eastward, perhaps even southeastward, through early afternoon. While the more significant severe threat will exist with storms as they outrun the front early in the day, additional storms may develop closer to the front late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. This later threat is highly conditional, and dependent on the state of our atmosphere from the early rainfall.

The Fall months are a secondary severe weather season for the ArkLaMiss, so this serves as a seasonal reminder to always have a severe weather plan. Be prepared to use that plan if a warning is issued for your area.

Stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions through the day tomorrow.