Severe Weather Potential – Wednesday & This Weekend

Evening Forecast – Tuesday, December 28th

West Monroe, LA – (12/28/21)

Temperatures this afternoon reaching the mid and upper 70s as well as the lower 80s. Record heat for some this afternoon with the breezy and partly cloudy conditions. Overnight lows will see the mid 60s again this evening with partly cloudy skies and winds 5-10mph out of the south. Chances for rain this evening at 20% for some isolated showers.

Tomorrow continues the above average trend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Chances for rain tomorrow at 60% with the possibility for some severe thunderstorms ahead of a cold front.

***Severe Potential Discussion***

With the record heat and ample moisture in place ahead of a cold front, there is some severe threat for the afternoon and evening tomorrow. Parts of the ArkLaMiss are under a marginal and slight risk issued by the Storm Prediction Center, a level 1 and 2 of 5, respectively.

All severe hazards remain possible. This includes severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, pockets of hail, and an isolated tornado. Severe weather will be relatively isolated, but make sure to have a way of receiving weather alerts.

***This Weekend’s Severe Potential***

More potential for severe weather comes this weekend ahead of what looks to be a stronger system than what we will see tomorrow. The severe weather outlook for day’s 4 and 5 show a 15% chance for severe thunderstorms shaded in light yellow. This is for Friday into early Saturday and Saturday into early Sunday. More details to come as we get closer.