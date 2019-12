WEST MONROE, LA (12/09/19) Good Monday to you! Hopefully you've been enjoying the warm weather we've seen. Our temperatures have been able to get into the middle to upper 70's thanks to a quick shift in our winds. Once we saw the winds shift, we saw our warming trend begin as early as last night. So far most of our day has been dry, but we've seen a few showers today.

Tonight, showers will eventually evolve into a steady rain with a few embedded thunderstorms. The colder air associated with the cold front will start to work its way through our area around midnight. We will fall quickly to the middle 40's by the time we start our day Tuesday.