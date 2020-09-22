Rain associated with Beta’s remnants to persist through early Thursday

WEST MONROE, La. (9/22/2020) — Tropical Depression Beta continues a slow crawl along the upper Texas coastline. The system’s rich moisture expands across much of the northern Gulf coast, and will keep rain in the forecast through early Thursday.

Periods of rain will likely expand as the storm’s remnant low moves through our southern parishes tomorrow. While winds won’t be the main concern, some gusts of up to 25-30 mph will be possible as the depression’s center moves through on Wednesday.

Overall rain totals through late Thursday will likely remain in the 2-4″ range for much of the ArkLaMiss; however, a swath of 3-5″ rain totals is expected from the I-20 corridor into southern Arkansas. Most rainfall will remain intermittent, allowing for time to drain and limiting the flood potential. That said, with heavy rain remaining possible at times, some localized street and/or flash flooding will remain possible.

Rainfall Forecast (valid through Thursday evening)

Residents are urged avoid any roadways that may be covered with water, and ensure that drainage ditches/culverts are clear of garbage and debris.

Skies will clear late Thursday into early Friday, but isolated storms will remain possible as temperatures return to the upper 80s by the end of the weekend.

A strong cold front is possible by the middle of next week, but details remain vague regarding this scenario.