Potential Severe Weather For Friday Evening to Early Saturday Morning

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/08/21)

9:00 AM

After getting through another afternoon and evening of strong to severe weather for Wednesday, we will see a small break for our Thursday. We are, however, tracking the chance for more showers and storms for Friday evening into early Saturday morning, some of which could potentially be severe.

Yesterday, the Storm Prediction Center issued an enhanced (level 3) risk for some of our Eastern Counties and Parishes. This morning, they expanded this enhanced risk across most of the ArkLaMiss, leaving a few of our South Arkansas Counties under a slight (level 2) risk. All weather hazards will be possible including damaging winds, large hail, and a threat for a few tornadoes. Below is a current look at the outlook from the SPC (valid as of 9 AM).

SPC DAY 2 OUTLOOK: FRIDAY – EARLY SATURDAY

The timeline keeps most of the early half of our Friday cloudy with a few showers possible across South Arkansas by late morning and early afternoon. More activity will begin to develop by the early to middle evening hours for Friday. This will occur out of the cold front, which will push through for the late evening and overnight hours. The cold front will bring a stronger line of showers and storms where a few will have the opportunity to become severe.

Storms will track from northwest to southeast through most of the early morning hours on Saturday. The last of this activity should be out by 6-8 AM. After, an area of high pressure will take control and keep conditions quiet and dry for the rest of our Saturday afternoon and into our Sunday.

This is going to be a late night event that leads into the weekend. Just be sure you stay weather aware and have weather alerts set on your smart devices. You can always download our KTVE/KARD weather app for Android and Apple in the App Store. You can set your location to be aware of any bad weather heading your way.